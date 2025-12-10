Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Terumo Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.33 and last traded at $14.87, with a volume of 14405 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

Terumo Stock Down 0.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.08.

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Terumo had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.35%.The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion.

About Terumo

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

