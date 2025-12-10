COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.36, but opened at $6.80. COMPASS Pathways shares last traded at $6.6550, with a volume of 569,370 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMPS. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Up 4.6%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $638.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of COMPASS Pathways

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 279.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,754,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 1,292,927 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter worth about $657,000. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter valued at about $412,000. 22NW LP bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter worth about $1,849,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the second quarter worth about $1,525,000. 46.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

