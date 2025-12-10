Timken (NYSE:TKR) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $84.52 and last traded at $84.0770, with a volume of 53542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.16.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TKR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Timken in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.23. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. Timken had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.54%.The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Timken has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Timken Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

In other Timken news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 15,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $1,283,272.11. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 266,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,630,310.26. This represents a 5.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,681,000 after acquiring an additional 180,705 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Timken by 13.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,845,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,968,000 after purchasing an additional 455,050 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Timken by 6.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,367,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,124,000 after purchasing an additional 133,674 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Timken by 734.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,286,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,880,000 after buying an additional 2,012,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Timken by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,088,000 after buying an additional 46,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

