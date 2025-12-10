OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.00 and last traded at $65.6850, with a volume of 89094 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.47.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on OneMain in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, November 24th. JMP Securities set a $68.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.38.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 22.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

In related news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,683.20. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $40,424.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $941,098. This trade represents a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,652 shares of company stock worth $2,420,324. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in OneMain by 1,102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of OneMain by 591.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of OneMain by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

