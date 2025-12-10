Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $116.93 and last traded at $115.58, with a volume of 541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.3750.

Bank Hapoalim Stock Up 1.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.29 and a 200 day moving average of $96.19.

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The bank reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. Bank Hapoalim had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%.

Bank Hapoalim Cuts Dividend

About Bank Hapoalim

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.9362 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 266.0%. Bank Hapoalim’s dividend payout ratio is 37.82%.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments.

