Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $116.93 and last traded at $115.58, with a volume of 541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.3750.
Bank Hapoalim Stock Up 1.1%
The company has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.29 and a 200 day moving average of $96.19.
Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The bank reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. Bank Hapoalim had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%.
Bank Hapoalim Cuts Dividend
About Bank Hapoalim
Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bank Hapoalim
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Apple Stock Could Surge on Record iPhone Sales and Bold AI Strategy
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Dividend Growth Is Heating Up: 3 Stocks With Steady Payout Gains
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Why AutoZone’s Stock Drop Could Be a Golden Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.