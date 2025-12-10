Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Raised to Strong Sell at Barclays

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGNGet Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Organon & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:OGN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,737,500. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGNGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 143.47% and a net margin of 7.95%.The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organon & Co.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 22.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 88,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. raised its position in Organon & Co. by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 79,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 58,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

