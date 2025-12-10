Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Raised to Strong Sell at Barclays

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Organon & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

NYSE:OGN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,737,500. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 143.47% and a net margin of 7.95%.The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 22.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 88,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. raised its position in Organon & Co. by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 79,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 58,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

