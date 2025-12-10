Barclays Initiates Coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Investment analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on COLL. Weiss Ratings upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of COLL stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $46.73. 33,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,064. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.61. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $49.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 102.03%. The company had revenue of $135.55 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rita J. Balice-Gordon sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $171,659.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,141.87. This trade represents a 6.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 30,000 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,215,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 126,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,813.51. This represents a 19.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 872 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 453.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 137.7% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 744.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 368.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

