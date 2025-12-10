PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.40 Per Share

PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.40 per share on Wednesday, January 7th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. This is a 324.2% increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.
PACCAR has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. PACCAR has a payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PACCAR to earn $9.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.
PACCAR Price Performance
NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $108.88 on Wednesday. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $84.65 and a 52-week high of $116.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.73 and a 200 day moving average of $98.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.01.
About PACCAR
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
