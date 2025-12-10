OFS Credit Company, Inc. – 7.875% Series F Term Preferred Stock (OCCIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 12th

OFS Credit Company, Inc. – 7.875% Series F Term Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:OCCIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1641 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th.

OFS Credit Company, Inc. – 7.875% Series F Term Preferred Stock Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of OFS Credit Company, Inc. – 7.875% Series F Term Preferred Stock stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.08. 401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593. OFS Credit Company, Inc. – 7.875% Series F Term Preferred Stock has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $25.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average is $25.03.

