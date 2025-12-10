CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Raised to $92.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on CVS Health from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.19.

NYSE:CVS opened at $78.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.08, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.83. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.12%.The business had revenue of $102.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 72.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in CVS Health by 407.2% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 99.0% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

