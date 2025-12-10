ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (SMHB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 22nd

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0422 per share on Monday, December 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This is a 24.9% increase from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMHB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,251. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

Get ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B alerts:

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The ETRACS 2xMonthly Pay Leveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (SMHB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks twice the monthly returns of a dividends-selected, liquidity-weighted index of US small-cap equities. SMHB was launched on Nov 8, 2018 and is issued by ETRACS.

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.