Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The stock had previously closed at $19.75, but opened at $20.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now has a $24.00 price target on the stock. Liberty Energy shares last traded at $19.5360, with a volume of 523,663 shares trading hands.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.36.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.47.
Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $947.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.14%.
Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.
