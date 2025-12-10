Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.52

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 2.52 per share by the medical research company on Friday, March 6th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a 5.9% increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38.

Amgen has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Amgen has a payout ratio of 44.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amgen to earn $21.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $9.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.5%.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $315.69. 427,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744,410. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $314.99 and a 200 day moving average of $298.07. Amgen has a twelve month low of $253.30 and a twelve month high of $346.38.

About Amgen

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.63. Amgen had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 162.59%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

