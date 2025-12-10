Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.52

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 2.52 per share by the medical research company on Friday, March 6th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a 5.9% increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38.
Amgen has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Amgen has a payout ratio of 44.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amgen to earn $21.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $9.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.5%.
Amgen Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $315.69. 427,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744,410. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $314.99 and a 200 day moving average of $298.07. Amgen has a twelve month low of $253.30 and a twelve month high of $346.38.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Amgen
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Dividend Growth Is Heating Up: 3 Stocks With Steady Payout Gains
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Why AutoZone’s Stock Drop Could Be a Golden Buying Opportunity
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Hits Rock-Bottom in Q4: Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.