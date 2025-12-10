Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a payout ratio of 32.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $27.12. 2,995,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,173. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average of $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $71.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.24.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 1.33%.The business had revenue of $845.09 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

