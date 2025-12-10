Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $12.09 Per Share

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 12.0949 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 30.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This is a 2,997.6% increase from Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 5.5%

NYSEARCA FAS traded down $9.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.47. The company had a trading volume of 334,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,955. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $92.66 and a fifty-two week high of $189.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 3.02.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAS. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 12.6% during the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 6,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 210.6% during the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 49.3% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 28.2% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 104,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,647,000 after purchasing an additional 23,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.