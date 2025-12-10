Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:LMBO) to Issue $0.93 Quarterly Dividend

Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:LMBO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.935 per share on Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th.

Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of LMBO stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,474. Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $48.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 million, a P/E ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 5.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.38.

Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares (LMBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks 2x the daily price movements of a market cap-weighted index of US companies involved in blockchain technology, NFT, decentralized finance, and digital asset mining hardware.

