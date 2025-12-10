abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, January 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VFL remained flat at $10.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,942. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $9.90. abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $10.85.

About abrdn National Municipal Income Fund

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

