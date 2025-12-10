abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, January 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.
abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:VFL remained flat at $10.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,942. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $9.90. abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $10.85.
About abrdn National Municipal Income Fund
