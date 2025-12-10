Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $52.00 target price on shares of Braze and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $35.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average is $28.63. Braze has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $48.33.

In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 3,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $97,076.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 59,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,743.68. This trade represents a 5.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 26,698 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $711,234.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 694,746 shares in the company, valued at $18,508,033.44. The trade was a 3.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 68,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,089 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,316,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,086,000 after purchasing an additional 64,025 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter worth about $736,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter worth about $691,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Braze during the 2nd quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Braze by 250.6% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 17,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

