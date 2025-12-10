Sirios Capital Management L P Has $17.14 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Sirios Capital Management L P lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 44,968 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.5% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,579,549,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,968,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985,046 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,261,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,802 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $1,571,438,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Broadcom by 16.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,513,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,941,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $406.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 103.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $359.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.15. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $407.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total value of $33,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 725,638 shares in the company, valued at $246,412,152.04. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 837,433 shares of company stock valued at $303,900,352 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $400.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.46.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

