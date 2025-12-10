Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 7,517 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,517 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,261,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,276,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,071,601,000 after purchasing an additional 873,963 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,610,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,827,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,585 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,579,549,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the sale, the insider owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at $114,468,668.22. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.14, for a total transaction of $264,912.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,080,435.48. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 837,433 shares of company stock valued at $303,900,352. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AVGO opened at $406.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $359.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 103.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $407.29.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $435.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.46.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

