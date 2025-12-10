Zacks Research Upgrades Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR) to “Hold”

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNR. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Core Natural Resources from $89.00 to $105.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Core Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.10.

NYSE:CNR traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.92. 20,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,425. Core Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $118.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.59 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $2.01. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Core Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 1.17%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Core Natural Resources will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick A. Kriegshauser sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $234,524.01. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,430.36. This trade represents a 11.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Navarre sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total value of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,426. This represents a 18.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,043 shares of company stock worth $740,524. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Core Natural Resources by 1,290.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 306 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Core Natural Resources by 84.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

