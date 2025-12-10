Walmart (WMT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/9/2025 – Walmart had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/9/2025 – Walmart had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2025 – Walmart had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

12/9/2025 – Walmart was given a new $117.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2025 – Walmart was given a new $130.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/3/2025 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/21/2025 – Walmart was given a new $130.00 price target on by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/21/2025 – Walmart had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $111.00.

11/21/2025 – Walmart had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $120.00.

11/21/2025 – Walmart had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00.

11/21/2025 – Walmart had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $111.00.

11/21/2025 – Walmart had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00.

11/21/2025 – Walmart had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $118.00.

11/21/2025 – Walmart had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $110.00.

11/21/2025 – Walmart was given a new $120.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/21/2025 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $129.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/21/2025 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $121.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/21/2025 – Walmart had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock.

11/21/2025 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/21/2025 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $118.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/20/2025 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $109.00 to $119.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2025 – Walmart had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/14/2025 – Walmart had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2025 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2025 – Walmart had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

11/10/2025 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $128.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Walmart was given a new $116.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/23/2025 – Walmart had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $110.00.

10/21/2025 – Walmart had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $110.00.

10/15/2025 – Walmart was given a new $117.00 price target on by analysts at DA Davidson.

10/14/2025 – Walmart is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $746,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,535,221.85. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total transaction of $406,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,040,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,741,441.65. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 158,013 shares of company stock valued at $16,657,847 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

