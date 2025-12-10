Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Shares Up 5.8% – Still a Buy?

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.49 and last traded at $28.4420. Approximately 689,063 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,157,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.89.

CAPR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $22.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $24.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capricor Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Capricor Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average is $8.46.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). Research analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 6.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 963,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 61,701 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 729,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after buying an additional 99,384 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 496,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 128,837 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $4,270,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 116,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

