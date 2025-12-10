Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Trading Up 6.8% – Here’s Why

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.06 and last traded at $10.07. Approximately 1,587,289 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 2,701,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sigma Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Cormark raised Sigma Lithium to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Sigma Lithium from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Sigma Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -39.07 and a beta of 0.02.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Sigma Lithium had a negative return on equity of 35.97% and a negative net margin of 24.13%.The business had revenue of $28.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.54 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sigma Lithium Corporation will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Sigma Lithium by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 227,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 109,530 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 416.8% during the second quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 816,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 658,533 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the first quarter worth about $2,478,000. Aberdeen Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the second quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Sigma Lithium by 65.6% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,678,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,856,000 after buying an additional 1,060,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

