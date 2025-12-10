ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Shares Down 6.5% – Should You Sell?

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.1150. 949,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,456,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of ASP Isotopes in a report on Monday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ASP Isotopes in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital set a $15.00 target price on ASP Isotopes in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ASP Isotopes in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

ASP Isotopes Trading Down 2.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75. The company has a market cap of $681.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 3.41.

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. ASP Isotopes had a negative net margin of 1,259.12% and a negative return on equity of 190.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASP Isotopes Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Paul Elliot Mann sold 162,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $932,379.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 7,759,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,617,343.50. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Gorley sold 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 81,360 shares in the company, valued at $793,260. This trade represents a 44.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 577,761 shares of company stock worth $4,296,116 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ASP Isotopes in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in ASP Isotopes in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ASP Isotopes by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period. 16.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

