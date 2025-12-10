Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.07 and last traded at $45.4620, with a volume of 30958 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.32.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 788.6% during the second quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 8,353,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413,025 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,203,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,257,000 after buying an additional 2,335,173 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 320.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,611,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,495,000 after buying an additional 1,989,972 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 28,780.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,710,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,458,000 after buying an additional 1,704,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,955,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,916 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

