Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Shares Down 5.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$19.96 and last traded at C$20.14. Approximately 157,656 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,227,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Capital lowered Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Energy Fuels Trading Down 7.5%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.08 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 18.01, a quick ratio of 19.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$24.66 million for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 90.40% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Energy Fuels

In other news, Director James Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.47, for a total value of C$204,650.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 148,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,031,910.22. The trade was a 6.32% decrease in their position. Also, Director Dennis Higgs sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.75, for a total transaction of C$44,375.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 207,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,690,491.25. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels is the largest uranium producer in the U.S. and holds more production capacity and uranium resources than any other U.S. producer. The Company also produces vanadium. Headquartered in Colorado Energy Fuels holds three of Americas key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah the Nichols Ranch ISR Facility in Wyoming and the Alta Mesa ISR Facility in Texas.

