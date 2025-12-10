Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Stock Price Up 21.4% – Here’s Why

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 21.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.85. Approximately 253,111 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 600,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$113.11 million, a PE ratio of -89.00 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.16.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

