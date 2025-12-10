Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $360.64 and last traded at $359.7280, with a volume of 176718 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $375.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Ferrari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Ferrari from $580.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ferrari from $579.00 to $529.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $481.67 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.47.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RACE

Ferrari Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $408.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.42.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.15. Ferrari had a return on equity of 44.20% and a net margin of 22.65%.The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.290- EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in Ferrari by 5.7% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 16,990,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,244,189,000 after acquiring an additional 916,821 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,154,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,710,000 after purchasing an additional 81,017 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 8.0% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 2,972,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,008,000 after purchasing an additional 219,909 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,670,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Italy boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,462,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,158,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Ferrari

(Get Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.