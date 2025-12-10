Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $133.25 and last traded at $133.3480, with a volume of 166232 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $129.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ALB shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Albemarle from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.63.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Albemarle

Albemarle Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.77 and a 200 day moving average of $84.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.73. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.55) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently -101.89%.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,672,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,056,697,000 after purchasing an additional 77,773 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,954,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,782,000 after purchasing an additional 59,104 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 48.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,870,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $179,870,000 after purchasing an additional 937,538 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,723,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,538,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,814,000 after buying an additional 343,210 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.