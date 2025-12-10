Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $133.25 and last traded at $133.3480, with a volume of 166232 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $129.29.
Several equities analysts have commented on ALB shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Albemarle from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.63.
Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.73. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.55) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently -101.89%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,672,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,056,697,000 after purchasing an additional 77,773 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,954,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,782,000 after purchasing an additional 59,104 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 48.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,870,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $179,870,000 after purchasing an additional 937,538 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,723,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,538,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,814,000 after buying an additional 343,210 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.
