Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Announces $0.21 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, January 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Trading Down 0.0%
Shares of NYSE:ASGI traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.07. The stock had a trading volume of 27,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,027. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $22.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average is $20.78.
About Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private
infrastructure equity investments from around the world.
