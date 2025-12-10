Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Announces $0.21 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, January 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:ASGI traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.07. The stock had a trading volume of 27,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,027. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $22.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average is $20.78.

About Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

