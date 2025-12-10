AGNC Investment Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 (NASDAQ:AGNCN)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.592 per share on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNCN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.52. 984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,942. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.62. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $26.59.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.