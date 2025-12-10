Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 20.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of 182.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.43 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 334.9%.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance

NYSE ORC traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $7.17. The company had a trading volume of 576,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,250,335. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average is $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.66. Orchid Island Capital has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $9.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital ( NYSE:ORC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1,123.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 64.2% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company’s RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.