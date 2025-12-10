Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (BATS:DFND)

Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF (BATS:DFND – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0597 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th.

DFND opened at $43.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.28. Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $47.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 million, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.55.

The Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF (DFND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large-cap stocks that are likely to increase dividends, while shorting those that are unlikely to do so. At rebalance, the fund is 75% long, 25% short.

