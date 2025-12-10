Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 12th

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, December 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th.

Garmin has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Garmin has a payout ratio of 42.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Garmin to earn $7.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.1%.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $202.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.26. Garmin has a 1 year low of $169.26 and a 1 year high of $261.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.99. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.150-8.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Garmin will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Garmin from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Longbow Research raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Garmin from $167.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.60.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

