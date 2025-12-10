Valiant Capital Management L.P. Purchases 31,300 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Valiant Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 2.2% of Valiant Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Valiant Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $40,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.6% during the first quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 18.2% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $981.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $928.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $928.62 and a 200-day moving average of $814.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,111.99.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 30.99%.The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,163.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. National Bankshares set a $1,286.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Scotiabank started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,070.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,104.48.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

