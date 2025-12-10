ECN Capital Corp. (ECN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 12th

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 12th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th.

ECN Capital Price Performance

Shares of ECN opened at C$3.05 on Wednesday. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$2.38 and a 1 year high of C$3.52. The company has a current ratio of 13.28, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.13. The stock has a market cap of C$859.29 million, a P/E ratio of 64.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.88.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$104.04 million during the quarter. ECN Capital had a negative return on equity of 21.93% and a negative net margin of 24.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.2446449 earnings per share for the current year.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp is a financial business service provider. It originates, structures and manages financial products and provides advisory services for financial institutions. The company’s operating segment includes Service Finance – Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans and Corporate.

