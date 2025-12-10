BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0175 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHF opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.56. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $2.64.

Get BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.