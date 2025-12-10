BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0175 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DHF opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.56. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $2.64.
About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
