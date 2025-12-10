Argus Cuts Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $160.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Argus from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on OSK. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.20.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $127.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.98. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $76.82 and a fifty-two week high of $144.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.48.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 6.43%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Oshkosh has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-11.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 267.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,224,000 after buying an additional 992,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth $98,570,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 908.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 913,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,481,000 after acquiring an additional 822,874 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,860,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,858,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,587,000 after acquiring an additional 529,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

