AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Cut to $3,850.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Mizuho from $4,050.00 to $3,850.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,255.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $4,325.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $4,300.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4,090.00 to $4,262.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,429.08.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AutoZone

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,396.32 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $3,162.00 and a 52-week high of $4,388.11. The stock has a market cap of $56.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,886.57 and its 200-day moving average is $3,902.52.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $31.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $32.69 by ($1.65). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 13.19%.AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $32.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,020.88, for a total value of $10,184,889.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 55 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,148.40. This trade represents a 97.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,175.70, for a total transaction of $11,942,502.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,570.80. This represents a 69.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,693 shares of company stock valued at $23,259,891. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in AutoZone by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in AutoZone by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,852,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 42,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 6.7% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.