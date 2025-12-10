Investors Purchase High Volume of Photronics Call Options (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 14,832 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,329% compared to the average volume of 1,038 call options.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 10,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $225,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 190,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,109.32. The trade was a 4.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Paladino sold 42,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $1,026,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,152. This represents a 55.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 67,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,700 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Photronics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Photronics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,907,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,634,000 after purchasing an additional 38,330 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Photronics by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,607,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,106,000 after acquiring an additional 383,355 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Photronics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,412,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,361,000 after buying an additional 106,069 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Photronics by 699.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,305,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,052 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,555,000 after buying an additional 26,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLAB. Wall Street Zen upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Singular Research raised Photronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Monday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Photronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB traded up $11.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,047,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,051. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.44. Photronics has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.54.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. Photronics had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $215.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Photronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.510-0.590 EPS. Research analysts expect that Photronics will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

Featured Articles

