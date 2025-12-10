GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $719.87 and last traded at $713.7120, with a volume of 1696221 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $625.30.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from GE Vernova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday. Rothschild Redb downgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $725.00 to $804.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.11.

GE Vernova Trading Up 12.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $190.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $591.25 and its 200 day moving average is $578.74.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.GE Vernova’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 21.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. CMC Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 119,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,185,000 after buying an additional 10,392 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the third quarter valued at about $52,000.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

