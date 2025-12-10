KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Shares of KDDIY traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $17.20. 3,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,006. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.76. The firm has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.05. KDDI has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. Equities analysts forecast that KDDI will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

