Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Rating Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Research

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Cibc Captl Mkts upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXK

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $8.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 1.32. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $10.37.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 31.18% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $111.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.05 million. Analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at about $14,146,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 82.1% during the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 322,125 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 145,275 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at $12,754,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.