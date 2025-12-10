Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $98.91, but opened at $90.45. Marvell Technology shares last traded at $90.0640, with a volume of 8,947,805 shares trading hands.

Specifically, EVP Mark Casper sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $126,553.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,023 shares in the company, valued at $911,323. This trade represents a 12.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. UBS Group set a $100.00 price objective on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Susquehanna set a $120.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.56.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 3.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.93.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 31.75%.The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 374.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3,922.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

