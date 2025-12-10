Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Upgraded to “Moderate Buy” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Allianz Stock Performance

Shares of Allianz stock opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. Allianz has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $44.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.22. The firm has a market cap of $170.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.65.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $32.25 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 5.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Allianz will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company’s Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

