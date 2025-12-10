Barclays Begins Coverage on Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS)

Stock analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Xeris Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xeris Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Xeris Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XERS opened at $6.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.48 and a beta of 0.57. Xeris Biopharma has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $10.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.77.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.19 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xeris Biopharma will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. sold 23,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $173,385.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,643,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,717,921.38. This represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marla Persky sold 15,500 shares of Xeris Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $119,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 142,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,240. This represents a 9.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,076 shares of company stock valued at $533,217. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xeris Biopharma

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 7.6% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 7.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 83,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Xeris Biopharma by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 691,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. 42.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xeris Biopharma

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

