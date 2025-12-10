Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.17.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $78.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.06. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $80.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 8.15%.The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Richard A. Hayne sold 10,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total value of $751,596.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 18,027,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,248,581.94. This represents a 0.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $690,362.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,402,723 shares in the company, valued at $177,729,420.31. This represents a 0.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,400 shares of company stock worth $12,165,018. 31.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URBN. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth about $430,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 15.3% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $466,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,032,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 84,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

