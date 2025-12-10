AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.
AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of AGNCL opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.89. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $26.59.
AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter.
About AGNC Investment
AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AGNC Investment
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Why AutoZone’s Stock Drop Could Be a Golden Buying Opportunity
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Hits Rock-Bottom in Q4: Buy the Dip?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Insiders Are Selling These 3 Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.