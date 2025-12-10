AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of AGNCL opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.89. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $26.59.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

