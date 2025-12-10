XTX Topco Ltd Sells 29,221 Shares of Cameco Corporation $CCJ

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 90.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,221 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Cameco were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 30,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cameco by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cameco from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cameco from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.25.

Cameco Trading Up 2.7%

Cameco stock opened at $93.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.55 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.70 and a 200-day moving average of $79.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Cameco Corporation has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $110.15.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $313.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.72 million. Cameco had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 27.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.77%.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

